This year’s Festa Italiana started as it should, with a gathering of families, friends, and others from the community under the big tent for opening ceremonies on Thursday. The festival continues today and Saturday night. And, yes, there will be fireworks on Saturday.
Today, the festival begins at 1 p.m. with the Kokomo Time Band. Those looking for that good ol’ classic rock and oldies will enjoy this band. They play until 5 p.m. and then Two For Flinching takes the stage until 9 tonight. Expect music from the 90s, a little bit of pop, some rock, and be ready to dance. Vinny and the Mudflaps will close the stage tonight and play an assortment of classic rock and hits through the years to now, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
On Saturday, the food and games continue. Under the tent, from noon to 4 p.m. the Cruisers will get the day started with classic and Southern rock from the 50s and 60s. Then, the Iron Eyes Experience will play from 5 to 9 p.m. Listen to hits from ZZ Top, Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters and more. Dark Water Duo will take the stage from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with classic rock and metal. And, as they are on stage, at 10:15 p.m., there will be fireworks.
The Army National Guard was also at the fest on Thursday and children received free dog tags. If you missed this, they will be at the Swedish Fest in Mount Jewett on Saturday, though they hope to return to I-Fest today as well.
On opening day, Stan Pecora, in a white jacket this year, took his place before the tables and introduced Rev. Jim Gutting. Gutting delivered a blessing of the festival, and thanked the Lord for “the low calorie food,” provided. He asked for continuance in keeping Bradford as a melting pot, and thanked the many organizers, workers, and organizations who make the I-Fest possible.
Bradford Boy Scout Troop #402 led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance and the Parisella Family Singers, seven of them this year, sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” a cappella.
Pecora opened his remarks with a little clarification. The Fraternity Society is the LaStella Lodge, he said. One must be an Italian-American to join. The Lodge also has a Ladies Auxiliary. However, there is also the social club, the Italian American Progressive Club. Anybody can become a member there.
Outside the tent, the sky was clear, mostly, and the sun was shining.
The Ladies Auxiliary were already busy with pizza and eggplant Thursday night, and said the baked goods and fried dough would be on hand today.
The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Athletic Department was also on the food scene, and will be throughout the festival. Representatives from the wrestling, bowling, soccer, softball, basketball, and intramural teams were serving up the traditional fare: Lemon cake, Italian ice, Spumanti, rigatoni, pasta and pepper salads, Italian Wedding soup, pasta fagioli, as well as meatball sandwiches and sausage sandwiches. The sausage sandwiches are offered spicy or regular, with and without peppers and onions. Cannolis were also on the line with representatives from Studio B, the Queen Bees volunteering.
Community members and those from the Bradford Area High School athletics were helping out in the games area, on Thursday, and they were busy. Some of the games this year are the duck pond, roller bolwer, tic-tac-toe, and a couple of spin the wheel games.
The Octaves, a 17-piece Big Band, played for several hours and had the crowd tapping their toes. By the time Second Act arrived, guests were ready for the show.