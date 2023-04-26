OLEAN, N.Y. — ERA Team VP Real Estate announced the opening of its new office in Olean, located at 483 N. Union Street and in celebration, is hosting a ribbon cutting and open house.
ERA Team VP has been a staple in Western New York and Northeast Pennsylvania communities for over 30 years and is thrilled to be expanding into the Olean area. With offices in Mayville, Jamestown, Arcade, Ellicottville, Warren, Pa., and Bradford, Pa., Broker/Owner, Bill Soffel and his team felt that a location in Olean was a great opportunity.
“This move is not only important to the growth of our company, it also creates new opportunities for our agents to better serve their current and potential clients in Olean,” said Soffel.
ERA Team VP’s ribbon cutting and open house event will be held on Thursday, May 18 from 3:30-5 p.m. Refreshments and door prizes will be available.
For more information about ERA Team VP, visit www.erateamvp.com