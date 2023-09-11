WARREN — Elizabeth Myers Castonguay and Abby Carter will exhibit their paintings at the Crary Art Gallery from Oct. 7 through Nov. 5.
Castonguay’s exhibition of images showing the connection between humanity and nature plays against Carter’s gallery of bright paintings.
Castonguay has taught art in Pittsburgh for more than 15 years, at Art Institute of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University and Carnegie Museum of Art in addition to international workshops. Meet these artists when the exhibition opens 3 to 6 p.m. Oct 7, with artist talks at 4 o’clock.
Crary Art Gallery is a non-profit private art museum located at the corner of Market Street and 6th Avenue in historic downtown Warren. In addition to displaying its permanent collection, temporary exhibitions are held every other month throughout the year, beginning in February. Hours of operation are noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, visit craryartgallery.org.