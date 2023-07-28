HARRISBURG — Donald “Stretch” Reed, Emporium borough manager, has been named president of the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs.
The association just celebrated its 111th anniversary and represents 956 boroughs across Pennsylvania, which are over 95% of the boroughs in the state. The average borough population is 2,500, with 644 having fewer than 2,500 in population. Boroughs represent 38% of Pennsylvania municipalities and 2.6 million residents.
The local County Boroughs Association is known as McWaPEC (McKean, Warren, Potter Elk & Cameron Counties).
“There has never been a president from Northcentral PA and only seven presidents have been Borough Managers in the 111 years of existence,” Reed said.
While it is an unpaid position, it is a networking opportunity for all of McWaPEC, he said.
Reed was an Emporium borough councilman from 1997 to 2007, and in 2007, offered to act as the interim borough manager until council could decide on a direction. He later went full-time and in May, celebrated 16 years as borough manager.
The association assists local governments through legislative advocacy, research, education, and other services.
PSAB’s primary objectives are to provide legislative/regulatory representation at both the state and federal levels; to promote constructive and cooperative relationships among boroughs and between PSAB and other levels of government; to deliver training and technical assistance to borough officials; and to provide cost-effective programs and services.