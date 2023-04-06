The Era’s Less Fortunate Fund will host its second ELF Fund Golf Scramble on June 4 at the Pennhills Club.
Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. There will be buffet hors d'oeuvres and awards following the scramble.
The ELF Fund, in its 40th year in 2023, is seeking event sponsors and prize sponsors for the scramble, as well as raffle items. Contact Rhonda Gray at rhondagray14@gmail.com for information.
Registration and payment this year will be online — advance registration will be appreciated. Watch on the ELF Fund's Facebook page for more details.