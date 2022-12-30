HARRISBURG — Human trafficking is the second largest business in the world and projected to become the number one business within the world in the next ten years.
As such, Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, has taken on the fight to prevent this scourge from becoming the number one business in Pennsylvania.
Communicating the societal problems of Human Trafficking while Educating the public on how to recognize and combat what is the second largest business in the world;
Rescuing men, women and children from the clutches of this life-destroying evil; and
Providing the help to recover those whose lives have been destroyed by traffickers (saving a soul).
However, this requires both funding and legislation to support these goals, to properly fight traffickers and help victims .
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Dush has produced a series of four interviews that will be released each Thursday during January 2023. Included in each release, the senator will have on his website a background discussion on human trafficking, a short bio of the Anti-Human Trafficking CEO he is interviewing and a five-minute interview with this human trafficking expert.
The informative interviews discussing one of America’s greatest plagues can be found at https://senatorcrisdushpa.com/ or on Facebook @SenatorCrisDushPA on Thursdays in January.