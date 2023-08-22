Dr. Betty Hayes may not be a name that rings a bell to most, but her concern for public health in southern Elk County in the 1940s went all the way to President Harry S. Truman.
Soon, a stretch of Route 255 from Hemlock Avenue to near the intersection of Gardner Hill Road will be named the Dr. Betty Hayes Memorial Highway in her honor.
Jay Township supervisors, Elk County commissioners and Rep. Mike Armanini, R-DuBois, will hold a dedication at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at the former Bennetts Valley Elementary School in Weedville.
“Dr. Betty Hayes was ‘A Mighty Force’ who devoted years of her life to fight against inhumane conditions of the mining town she called home. She fought for the vulnerable miners and patients in Force and the surrounding Bennetts Valley area,” read a release from Armanini.
The legislator told The Era Monday that author Marcia Biederman wrote a book called “A Mighty Force: Dr. Elizabeth Hayes and Her War for Public Health.” Biederman is invited to the dedication.
“Once that book came out and people started reading it and finding out the wonderful things she’d done,” a movement came about to name a section of highway after Hayes. He said former Elk County Commissioner Christine Gavazzi came to him with the request.
The dedication will be done on Labor Day, which Armanini said is fitting because Hayes devoted her life to helping the miners in Elk County.
“We’re going to have it in conjunction with the Bennetts Valley Labor Day festival,” he said, explaining it used to be one of the largest celebrations in the area before the pandemic, and organizers want to return the festival to its splendor this year. “I give them a tremendous amount of credit to bring it back.”
Speaking of Hayes, Armanini added, “These are stories we need to hear now.”
She was born near the town of Force, and took over as doctor in the coal mining town after her father, the town’s Dr. Leo Zeno Hayes, died in 1943. She was the town’s only physician, working for Shawmut Mining and living in her childhood home that had indoor plumbing, unlike the miners’ homes.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Dr. Betty “was appalled at the unsanitary conditions in the company-owned mining town. Sewage overflowed into yards and the street, the drinking water was contaminated and the homes were dilapidated.
“She told Shawmut executives that conditions needed to improve.”
In 1945, she threatened to quit unless Shawmut fixed the town’s sanitation problems. She demanded Shawmut install water systems, sewage systems, indoor bathrooms and foundations in company-owned houses.
“In response, the executives complained that it was too expensive to protect the water supply and clean up the sewage and the roads.”
Fed up with her, Shawmut accepted her resignation. Local miners were furious, and about 350 of them went on strike in Force and two other company-owned towns, Byrnedale and Hollywood, demanding Hayes’s return and the construction of a sanitation system.
The Department of Labor’s story continued, “The miners sent a telegram to President Truman after their negotiations with Shawmut stalled. The telegram was provided to the Department of Justice and a federal hearing was scheduled to investigate Shawmut Mining Co.’s operations. Dr. Betty testified that ‘human water flowed through open channels, emptying into lawns, gardens and streets where children played.’
“The court appointed new executives to Shawmut who agreed to clean up the sewage and pave the roads, ending the five-month strike. The news coverage of the strike helped raise awareness of poor conditions in mining towns. Shortly after, President Truman commissioned a survey that examined life in coal towns — the first report of its kind — that also helped bring attention to health issues in coal mining communities.”
In Biederman’s book, she said Hayes’s crusade “catapulted her to media stardom.”
“I see no point in having well baby clinics when you feed these babies ‘toilet’ water,” Hayes was quoted as saying in The New York Times about the 1945 strike.
Newspapers and magazines played up the fact that she was not just brave and principled but also young (she was 33) and a rare female doctor. “Dr. Betty Hayes was a smartly dressed, wisecracking career woman out of a Jean Arthur or Rosalind Russell film,” Biederman wrote. “No other labor story carried a photo like Hayes’s portrait, fit for the women’s pages or the society columns.”
A press release on Biederman’s book noted, “News outlets ranging from Business Week to the Daily Worker applauded her guts. Woody Guthrie wrote a song about her. Soldiers followed her progress in the military newspaper Stars and Stripes, flooding her with fan mail. A Philadelphia newspaper recommended Dr. Betty’s prescription to others: ‘Rx: Get Good and Angry.’ President Harry S. Truman referred her grievances to his justice department, which handed her a victory.”