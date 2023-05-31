Five households are without homes. Children, parents, and senior citizens all resided in the homes along Pleasant and Pearl streets — homes lost to an overnight fire that flared and spread quickly.
The Bradford community, as it is known to do, is looking for ways to help those in need.
Maj. David Means of the The Salvation Army is in coordination with Mark Lonzi, director of Destinations Bradford to assist those who were displaced by the fire. The calls started almost immediately asking how they could help, where they could drop off stuff, and who was taking money, he explained.
“Both locations are ready to take donations of food and clothing,” said Means. And, The Salvation Army can take monetary donations as well.
“We are grateful for working with such an amazing community,” Means added since so many had already reached out to him.
Means, Lonzi, and the American Red Cross’s Chris Dunn are assisting all those who were displaced. Anyone who was displaced by the fire may call any of the organizations at the numbers below for assistance.
The Salvation Army is located on Jackson Avenue. Call (814) 208-4507 to schedule a dropoff time if not during regular hours. Destinations Bradford is located at 1 Main St. Both organizations are accepting donations of clothing and food for those who have been affected by the fire. Other items might be considered by calling Means directly.
The Red Cross is taking financial donations and can be reached at (814) 598-9041.
A few GoFundMe sites have sprung up to assist the families as well.
One for Peggy Arkwright was started by Brianna Siebert. Arkwright lived on Pearl Street and not only lost her home and belongings, but one of her dogs as well. To make a donation to this fund, look for Giges house fire. The goal is to raise $3,000.
Carrie Bruno has organized a page for the McGarry family, who resided on Pleasant Street, with a goal of $10,000.
Both were growing ever-closer to their goals as of Tuesday evening.