UNIVERSITY PARK — A new discovery, reported on Monday in a global study that encompassed more than a decade of research, could lead to the breeding of corn crops that can withstand drought and low-nitrogen soil conditions and ultimately ease global food insecurity, according to a Penn State-led team of international researchers.

In findings published March 16 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, the researchers identified a gene encoding a transcription factor — a protein useful for converting DNA into RNA — that triggers a genetic sequence responsible for the development of an important trait enabling corn roots to acquire more water and nutrients.

