WILLIAMSPORT — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) awarded a little over $1 million in 2022 Environmental Education Grant funding to 73 projects statewide, including 10 projects in the north central region.
Across the state, funding was provided for Pennsylvania Envirothon, Inc. in the amount of $62,981 for classroom learning and field opportunities for high school student teams at county, state and national levels. Students analyze issues and identify solutions in five categories: Soils/Land Use, Aquatic Ecology, Wildlife, Forestry, and Current Environmental Issue (climate change, water quality/quantity, or green infrastructure). More than 60 county teams are expected to participate at the state event, hosted by Middleburg-based Pennsylvania Envirothon, Inc.
In Cameron County, the Cameron County Conservation District received $5,000 to hold several elementary and high school student field studies, along with adult-based workshops and community events. Hands-on activities and demonstrations will address water issues involving flooding and climate change.
And in Potter County, the Potter County Conservation District was awarded $5,000 to use a stream simulation table to help municipal officials and workers understand stream processes and concepts related to stream management and in-stream construction.
The Environmental Education Grants Program was established by the Environmental Education Act of 1993, which mandates setting aside 5 percent of the pollution fines and penalties DEP collects annually for environmental education in Pennsylvania. To date, DEP has awarded $13.3 million in Environmental Education Grant funding to support 2,199 projects.
“The Shapiro Administration is committed to delivering practical solutions to the environmental and safety issues our communities face from climate change and water pollution,” said DEP Acting Secretary Rich Negrin. “Pennsylvania’s environmental educators help provide these solutions. Through impactful work in the field, classroom, and neighborhood, they engage Pennsylvanians of all ages and backgrounds in projects that can have immediate local impacts and spark lasting environmental stewardship.”
The Environmental Education Grant program prioritizes projects that engage youth or adults who live, work, or attend school in environmental justice areas. It also prioritizes projects that educate participants to develop practical solutions and take action to help their communities become more climate change resilient or reduce water pollution to improve local water quality.
“Fully 83 percent of this grant funding supports educational projects that will benefit Environmental Justice communities, as we continue to expand our work to help Pennsylvanians most at risk from pollution, climate change related hazards, and other environmental impacts,” said Negrin.
Funding was awarded to schools and colleges, environmental and community organizations, and county conservation districts for a range of hands-on programs for students, community projects for adults, teacher training workshops, and more.
