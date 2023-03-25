KANE — Thursday, April 6 is the last date to register for the Roach-Bauer Forestry Forum to take place Thursday, April 13 at the Wilcox Community Center in Wilcox.
The April 13, 2023 Roach-Bauer Forestry Forum will host two speakers on the Value of Large Woody Debris in Streams. Dr. Ben Hayes, professor at Bucknell University, will share time with Luke Bobnar of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.
Preceding the talk will be a no-host social hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with dinner to follow at 6:30 p.m. The program will start immediately after dinner.
Registrations are required — register with the Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group, PO Box 133, Kane, Pa., 16735, via mail, by telephone at (814) 837-8550, or by emailing bcarson@ahug.com. The Wilcox Community Center is also called the Jones Township Community Center, and is located at 320 Faries Sreet.
Dr. Ben Hayes is the director of the Watershed Sciences and Engineering Programs at Bucknell University. His background is in geomorphology and hydrogeology. Hayes’ research focuses on fluvial processes, aquatic habitat restoration and erosion and sediment transportation. He concentrates on the Susquehanna River and effects on the Chesapeake Bay Region.
Hayes earned his Ph.D. in Fluvial Geomorphology in 1995 from Colorado State University. Prior and during his educational years, he worked as a river guide on large rivers, including the Penobscot in New England, the Skagit out West, and the Colorado in the southwest United States. Hayes is a Pennsylvania native.
Luke Bobnar of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy is the second speaker for the Value of Large Woody Debris in Streams Forum. Bobnar has been working as a Watershed Scientist on stream restoration in Western Pennsylvania for the last eight years. He works with public and private landowners on stream and riparian habitat improvement, as well as addressing aquatic organism passage barriers. He graduated with a B.S. degree in Biology from Clarion University in 2010 and is active in the James Zwald Chapter of Trout Unlimited, and enjoys working and playing in Penn’s Woods in all four seasons.
This Forum on the Value of Large Woody Debris in Streams will be of interest to forest managers, foresters and biologists.
The Society of American Foresters’ Continuing Forestry Education credits will be applied for this presentation.