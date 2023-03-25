KANE — Thursday, April 6 is the last date to register for the Roach-Bauer Forestry Forum to take place Thursday, April 13 at the Wilcox Community Center in Wilcox.

The April 13, 2023 Roach-Bauer Forestry Forum will host two speakers on the Value of Large Woody Debris in Streams. Dr. Ben Hayes, professor at Bucknell University, will share time with Luke Bobnar of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.

