The Pennsylvania DCNR says numerous signs in state parks warning visitors of "Bigfoot" encounters are a hoax.

HARRISBURG (TNS) — Some Pennsylvania state parks occasionally may urge campers to follow bear country etiquette like storing food in locked vehicles.

But no Pennsylvania state parks has ever issued a call for “elevated park etiquette” because of Bigfoot.

