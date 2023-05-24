PORT ALLEGANY — On May 21-22, three students and two staff of the Seneca Highlands IU9 Career and Technical Center attended the ROVA ( Rotary Outstanding Vocational Award) Leadership Conference at Camp Nazareth in Mercer.
Attending were Clara-Jane Kusnierz, Nicole Hockey, and Abram Austin accompanied by chaperones, Kim Mooney and Brent Bryant. The goal of ROVA is demonstrate the respect Rotary District 7280 has for youth who are potential leaders attending a Vocational Education Program, provide a positive training experience for selected youth and potential leaders, encourage leadership of youth by youth, and recognize publicly young people who are rendering service to their communities, their peers, and their school.
Students played team building games, leadership communication activities, had ROVA Idol and a “sit in,” a Hypnosis Show, and ended the second day with a T-shirt signing, group photos, and certificates.