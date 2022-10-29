EULALIA TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police, Coudersport, announced Friday that an arrest of a Eulalia Township man was made due to a tip from Safe 2 Say Something.

An investigation determined that two teen girls, 14 and 15 years old, had been solicited for sexual intercourse via social media by Levi B. Boucher, 19, of Coudersport.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos