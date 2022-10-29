EULALIA TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police, Coudersport, announced Friday that an arrest of a Eulalia Township man was made due to a tip from Safe 2 Say Something.
An investigation determined that two teen girls, 14 and 15 years old, had been solicited for sexual intercourse via social media by Levi B. Boucher, 19, of Coudersport.
Boucher was charged Wednesday with six counts of statutory sexual assault, a felony 2; six counts of corruption of minors, seven counts of prostitution and seven counts of criminal use of a communication facility, all felony 3’s; and corruption of minors, a misdemeanor 1. Boucher’s status was not reported.
According to coudyschools.net/Safe2Say-Something, the program has been in effect since Jan. 14, 2019, when a 24/7 tip hotline was adopted by the office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General related to school safety.