SMETHPORT — A Spencerport, N.Y., man will be sentenced later this month in McKean County Court for allegedly driving his vehicle into a group of people on Kiwanis Court in Bradford in August.

Joseph A. Weaver, 34, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault — attempts to cause serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, and recklessly endangering another person.

