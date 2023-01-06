SMETHPORT — A Spencerport, N.Y., man will be sentenced later this month in McKean County Court for allegedly driving his vehicle into a group of people on Kiwanis Court in Bradford in August.
Joseph A. Weaver, 34, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault — attempts to cause serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, and recklessly endangering another person.
According to the criminal complaint, at 11:06 p.m. Aug. 19, Bradford City Police were dispatched to Kiwanis Court for a fight involving 20 people. While en route, police were told someone had struck a man and a building with his vehicle and then left the scene.
During the course of the investigation, police determined that Weaver was staying with a relative for the weekend at a residence on Kiwanis Court. He got in an argument with several people outside the residence and was heard saying he was going to run people over with his car, the complaint alleged.
Multiple people were still standing outside when Weaver drove his minivan intentionally toward them, striking one male, “making him go into the air and land on top of another vehicle,” the complaint stated. The victim said he was going to seek medical treatment for injuries suffered in the incident.
Sentencing has been set for Jan. 26 at 1 p.m.
Also recently in McKean County Court, Robert Williams, 24, of Bradford, was sentenced to 6 to 23 months, 15 days in McKean County Jail, given credit for 536 days of time served, 24 months consecutive probation, 50 hours community service and $75,000 restitution for charges of arson-intent to destroy an unoccupied building and recklessly endangering another person.
According to the criminal complaint from the time of his arrest, he started a fire Jan. 12, 2021, at 112 Barbour St. in Bradford while he was out riding his bicycle. He told police that his “soul lives on fire.” He told police he thought the residence was abandoned, but two people and several pets were displaced as a result of the blaze.
Jose Robinson, 29, of Buffalo, was sentenced to 30 to 60 months in state prison for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and to 6 to 24 months incarceration, concurrent, for possessing contraband at the county jail.
According to the criminal complaint at the time of his arrest, in May, Robinson was a passenger in a Jeep Patriot that failed to stop at a stop sign at Davis and Boylston streets in Bradford. An officer identified the driver, smelled marijuana in the vehicle and asked if there was any marijuana in the vehicle. Robinson said he had a small amount on him.
Officers had the occupants get out of the vehicle, and the vehicle was searched. Officers found a plastic bag containing five smaller bags of cocaine and one bag containing pills, suspected to be ecstasy. The driver denied knowing anything about the drugs, but Robinson said they were his. He told police he intended to sell the drugs in Olean, N.Y., while he was staying there, the complaint stated.
The contraband charge alleged that he brought drugs into the jail with him, according to the criminal complaint.
Dominic Prescott, 26, of St. Marys, entered guilty pleas to charges of aggravated indecent assault with a victim under the age of 13, and indecent assault of a victim less than 13. He was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in state prison with credit for one day of time served; serve three years of consecutive probation; and have no contact with any juveniles under the age of 18 whatsoever.
According to the criminal complaint, the female victim is now 16, but would have been 5 or 6 when the alleged incidents took place, while Prescott would have been 15 or 16. The victim made a complaint that she had been sexually assaulted by Prescott when she was a child. She gave police details of the assaults, the complaint stated.
Emilie Vangor, 32, of Bradford, was sentenced to 12 to 24 months in state prison and 24 months consecutive probation on charges including forgery, possession, theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was given credit for 227 days of time served and made eligible for RRRI and boot camp programs. She was also ordered to pay $11,087.99 in restitution to Tammy Jedrosko.
Dillon Robuck, 26, of Wilcox, was sentenced to 9 to 24 months of incarceration with the Department of Corrections for simple assault, a crime of domestic violence. He is no longer permitted to possess firearms or ammunition because of his domestic violence conviction, according to court records.
According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 11, the female victim told Kane Borough Police that Robuck had been staying with her to hide from law enforcement in Elk County, where he was supposed to be going on trial. Robuck put screws in all the windows of the victim’s home and wouldn’t let her leave, and would beat her, punch her and push her down. She said it had been going on for a week. While Robuck was watching television, the victim got a screwdriver, took out the screws from the window frame in the bedroom and escaped, going to a friend’s residence to summon police.
Daniel Dehaven, 41, of Port Allegany, was sentenced to 15 to 36 months in state prison on charges of failing to comply with sexually violent predator counseling and possessing a firearm when he is prohibited from doing so.
Jose Luis Rosado Cortes, 30, of Kane, entered a guilty plea to one count of indecent assault without consent, while six other charges, including selling sexual materials and harassment, were withdrawn. He was sentenced to 15 days to 23 months, 15 days in McKean County Jail, ordered to perform 45 hours of community service and ordered to register with state police for a period of 15 years.
The incident for which he was charged took place in Kane in November of 2021.
William Cabisca, 50, of Bradford, was sentenced to 30 days to 12 months, given credit for 85 days of time served, and ordered to perform 25 hours of community service for a charge of defiant trespass — actual communication to leave school.
He was also ordered to have no contact with administration or staff at Otto-Eldred School District.
Cabisca was allegedly on or just outside of the property of O-E school district, at times entering the school building without permission and at other times causing annoyance to school staff, court records alleged.
Noah Hurrle, 29, of Eldred, was sentenced to 12 to 24 months in state prison, to be served consecutively to a prior case, for a charge of computer trespass-alter data. His prior charge was for strangulation, with a sentence of 1 to 2 years.
Becky Smith, 42, of Lewis Run, was sentenced to 15 months of probation for a charge of possessing a firearm when she is prohibited from doing so.
According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 18, at 5:44 p.m., state troopers were called to Lafayette Avenue in Lewis Run for a report of a naked woman carrying a gun in the street, smashing pumpkins. When troopers arrived on the scene, Smith had placed the gun on a stump in the yard of her residence. She was carrying a log and was instructed several times by multiple troopers to put it down. She threw the log at someone, and was tased and taken into custody, the complaint alleged.
The gun she had been carrying was a bolt-action rifle, which was seized along with three other long guns in her residence. Upon speaking with a representative of the Department of Human Services, troopers learned that Smith had been involuntarily committed to the hospital twice, including just a few days before the incident.