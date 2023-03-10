A preliminary hearing has been set for April 17 for the Smethport man facing more than 880 counts of child pornography.

Daniel W. Merrick, 64, of 858 Route 446, is charged with 570 counts of child pornography — involving indecent contact, second-degree felonies; 316 counts of child pornography — involving nudity, third-degree felonies; and one count of criminal use of a communications facility, a third-degree felony.

