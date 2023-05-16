A Bradford woman was arraigned Sunday for allegedly breaking into someone else’s residence and assaulting them late Saturday night.
Kylee Thomas, 25, of 53 Clarence St., was charged with criminal trespass — breaking into a structure, a second-degree felony; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of harassment, summary offenses.
According to the criminal complaint, at 10:37 p.m. May 13, Bradford City Police were dispatched to 59 Jefferson St. for a past assault. An officer spoke with the victim, who said Thomas showed up to the residence, ripped the plastic off a front window and entered the residence, and a physical altercation took place. Thomas allegedly struck the victim several times, causing bleeding to her nose and mouth area and a laceration to her chin. The victim said her juvenile son had been struck during the altercation, and also showed items in the residence that had been smashed while the assault took place, the complaint stated.
Thomas was located and placed in custody, and interviewed by police, at which point she admitted to the incident and to striking the victim, the complaint stated.
Thomas was arraigned early Sunday before District Judge Dom Cercone, remanded to jail in lieu of $5,000 bail which was posted on Sunday as well. She is free on bail, awaiting her scheduled appearance in Central Court on May 18.