A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail for allegedly attacking a woman at his Bradford residence on July 1.
Paul Paget, 49, of 4 Rhodes Court, is charged with strangulation, a second-degree felony; terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; and harassment, a summary offense.
According to the criminal complaint, Foster Township police were dispatched to Paget’s residence for a woman on the phone with 9-1-1, yelling for help. Officers arrived and saw Paget in the backyard. When officers went out back, a woman ran out of the house to the officers, crying and hyperventilating. The victim told police Paget had choked her until she couldn’t breathe, had threatened to kill her and said she was afraid she was going to die.
The victim told police she had to stab Paget with her keys to get away, the complaint stated.
Paget was arraigned July 7 before District Judge Rich Luther and remanded to jail on $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. July 26.