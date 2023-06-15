Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center will open its 2023 Summer Tribute concerts series with a double-header, Nearly Diamond and Barely Manilow at 7 p.m. June 29 at the Bromeley Family Theater on the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford campus.
The Brooklyn Boys will perform two tributes, one to Neil Diamond and one to Barry Manilow, all in one show.
Jonathan Elgart portrays his childhood heroes with an amazing sound and likeness, with the costumes, 70s schtick and stories, in one of the most engaging tribute shows ever.
For over 50 years, Neil Diamond graced stages all over the world. Now, this tribute continues his legacy with a show full of chart toppers delivered by an accomplished set of musicians and polished frontman.
In the other half of the show, Elgart brings one of the most decorated, best-selling artists of the 70s in this tribute to the “Greatest Showman” in Adult Contemporary music, Barry Manilow. Elgart pays homage to Barry with unique story-telling, spot-on vocals and first class instrumentation. Cataloguing Manilow’s career from his first hit, “Mandy,” to his biggest number one, “Copacabana,” this tribute keeps you singing along, tapping your feet, and bringing back to mind those wonderful memories of where you were when these songs came on the radio.
You’ll be singing all night long with hits like Sweet Caroline, I Write the Songs, America, Hello Again, and so many more great hits of these two great music icons.
This concert is part of the BCPAC Summer Tribute series, which will also feature 7 Bridges – The Ultimate Eagles Experience on July 13; Willie and Family Live, a tribute to Willie Nelson on July 27; and the Olivia Show with a tribute to Olivia Newton John on August 10.
Tickets are going fast, so get yours today online at bcpac.com, by calling 814-362-2522 or at the BCPAC ticket office, 119 Main Street in Bradford.
Sponsored by WESB/WBRR and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.