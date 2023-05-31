OLEAN, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation (CRCF) board of directors has named Kirk Windus its next executive director of CRCF.
Windus is currently the Foundation’s communications and fund development manager — a role held since 2016.
Windus will bring his years of institutional knowledge and well-established relationships with donors and community partners to the executive director position, currently held by Karen Niemic Buchheit, who will be retiring Sept. 1 after 13 years of service.
Windus will assume the executive director position August 1 and will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Foundation and ensuring that CRCF has the resources to continue achieving its mission of assisting community members in their philanthropic endeavors, thus enriching the quality of life in our community.
He will work in partnership with the board and provide leadership for the continued implementation of CRCF’s strategic plan, provide oversight of the organization’s marketing and fund and donor development, and will collaborate with community partners to improve the lives of Cattaraugus County residents.
“On behalf of the entire CRCF board of directors, I want to welcome Kirk Windus to the executive director position at the Foundation,” said Lucy Benson, CRCF board president. “We are looking forward to working with and supporting Kirk in his new role. We know that his experience with CRCF and years of learning under Karen Buchheit’s leadership will serve him well in guiding CRCF as the community’s supportive, responsive and trusted leader in philanthropy.”
Windus began his career at CRCF after graduating from St. Bonaventure University, where he studied journalism and mass communication. In the years since, he has worked to advance the mission of the Foundation by increasing its visibility and footprint in the community through marketing, communications and public relations.
He has also assisted with the Foundation’s fund and donor development efforts.
Most notably, he has managed the Foundation’s Cattaraugus Gives program, a day of giving for the Cattaraugus County region, which has raised more than $1 million since 2018 for area nonprofits.
“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve as the next executive director of the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation and to work with our board of directors to continue to realize and advance CRCF’s mission,” said Windus. “I was born and raised nearby and consider this community home, and I look forward to the opportunity to work to improve the lives of Cattaraugus County residents through philanthropy and grant making.”
A native of Bolivar, Windus resides in Olean. He can be reached at kirk@cattfoundation.org.
To learn more, call (716) 301-CRCF (2723), email foundation@cattfoundation.org, or visit online at www.cattfoundation.org.