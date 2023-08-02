WARREN – Crary Art Gallery will host opening receptions for two exhibitions 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday with a presentation from artist Charles Guay at 4 p.m.
The exhibitions, running until Sept. 3, feature the large watercolor paintings of Valerie Patterson in “Art to Start the Conversation” and Guay's small oil paintings in “Little Somethings.”
Crary Art Gallery is open to visitors noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday during exhibitions. Admission is free.
A non-profit private art museum located at the corner of Market Street and 6th Avenue. In addition to its permanent collection, temporary exhibitions are held every other month. For more information, visit craryartgallery.org.