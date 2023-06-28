UNIVERSITY PARK — Prospective pesticide applicators can gain a foundation of knowledge about safe and proper handling and use of pesticides by attending the “Private Pesticide Applicator Short Course,” a Penn State Extension workshop held in three locations and aimed at those who would like to become certified private pesticide applicators to apply restricted-use pesticides on their farm or property.
- Penn State Extension’s McKean County office, 17129 US-6, Smethport: from 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 13.
- Penn State Extension’s Potter County office, 7 Water St., Coudersport: from 1:30-3:30 p.m. July 13.
- Penn State Extension’s Elk County office, 300 Center St., Ridgway: from 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 14.
Participants can register for any location through July 12 for a $5 fee. The event is designed to help participants prepare for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s private pesticide applicator certification exams. Instructors will review and highlight key material in the Pesticide Core and Supplemental Manual.
Private applicators include those who intend to purchase and apply restricted-use pesticides to the property they or their employer own or rent to produce an agricultural commodity, including nurseries and greenhouses.
More information is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/private-pesticide-applicator-short-course-workshop.
Organizers point out that the registration fee does not include study materials. All participants are responsible for obtaining their own private pesticide applicator core certification examination training materials for the class.
Instructors recommend ordering training packets in advance on the Penn State Extension website or by calling the Penn State Publications Distribution Center toll-free at 877-345-0691.
If participants plan to use study packets that were purchased previously, they should make sure their study materials include the updated manuals.
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will administer an exam on July 19 at the McKean County Fairgrounds 4-H Building, 7172 PA-46, Smethport, PA 16749 beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sign up by calling the McKean County Extension Office at (814) 887-5613 Ext. 200.