GALETON — A Coudersport man will face a preliminary hearing next week on rape allegations.
Levi Boucher, 18, of 1180 E. 2nd St., is charged with rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, first-degree felonies; sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent and aggravated indecent assault for forcible compulsion, second-degree felonies; indecent assault by forcible compulsion, first-degree misdemeanor; and indecent assault without consent, a second-degree misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, in July of 2022, at a residence in Ulysses, Boucher had unwanted sexual contact and sexual intercourse with a 23-year-old female, despite her protests. He took photographs of her without her consent and he tore her clothing.
When police interviewed Boucher, he denied the allegations. Later he said he deleted the photos when he was served with a Protection From Abuse order. Police said DNA evidence from the victim’s clothing showed Boucher had been the perpetrator of the rape, the complaint stated.
Boucher was arraigned March 20 before District Judge James Edgcomb and jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail. He posted bail on March 27. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Christopher Kalacinski on Monday.
He is represented by attorney Christopher Martini.