It appears that Carmen Musolino, the Bradford man serving a life sentence for the 1980 murder of Jean Engel, has died while incarcerated in the custody of the Department of Corrections, allegedly from health issues.

Musolino, 67, was convicted of homicide at trial in 1980. He appealed his conviction, had the conviction overturned, was retried in 1984 and found guilty a second time.

