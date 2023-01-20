It appears that Carmen Musolino, the Bradford man serving a life sentence for the 1980 murder of Jean Engel, has died while incarcerated in the custody of the Department of Corrections, allegedly from health issues.
Musolino, 67, was convicted of homicide at trial in 1980. He appealed his conviction, had the conviction overturned, was retried in 1984 and found guilty a second time.
Engel, 25, had lived in an apartment over 88 Main St. in Bradford. She had been in a community theater production with Musolino in 1979, and a community member had told police at the time that Engel was afraid that Musolino was following her.
Police said at the time that Musolino had entered her apartment through her kitchen window with the intention of raping her. Instead, when he caught her trying to make a phone call while he was out of the room, he stabbed her in the neck, police said.
When Musolino was arrested, he had a notebook with him in which he confessed to the killing.