SAYRE — The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers recently announced their 2023 scholarship recipients. The Community Foundation currently administers funds that specifically provide scholarships to students in Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga Counties in Pennsylvania and Tioga County, New York.
Community Foundation Scholarships can be established by individual donors, corporations, and are often in honor or in memory of a loved one.
The Bernice Levinson Memorial Scholarship of $500 was awarded to Lauren R. Ross of Coudersport Area High School, who will attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The DuBois Family Scholarship of $7,750 was awarded to Andy Chen of Coudersport Area High School, who will attend the University of Maryland; to Isabel Porterfield of Coudersport Area High who will attend Nazareth College; to Selin E. Sumer of Coudersport High who will attend Eastern University; and to Lilah M. Husson of Coudersport High who will attend the Pennsylvania College of Technology.
The Gerald F. Duffee Sr. Scholarship of $1,250 went to Cara Geelen of Austin High School, who will attend Lock Haven University.
The Henry W. Staiger Memorial Award Scholarship of $500 went to Victoria M. Giglio of Coudersport High School, who will attend Drexel University.
The Jon R. Cowburn Scholarship of $500, the Northern Potter Scholarship Fund of $1,175, Potter County Farm & Forestry Family Scholarship of $1,000 went to Riley S. Thompson of Northern Potter High School, who will attend Oregon State University.
The Major Lance A. Newton Scholarship of $500 was awarded to Jadyn B. Brabhan of Oswayo Valley High School, who will attend State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota.
Rebecca M. Martin of Northern Potter High School, who will attend Penn State Eberly College of Science, received multiple awards, including: Darlene J. Sitler Memorial Scholarship of $1,050; Northern Potter Scholarship Fund of $1,175; Raymond, Tristan and Evan Erway Memorial Scholarship of $1,000; Reiman family Scholarship of $2,000; Rose Marie Tubbs Memorial Scholarship of $1,000; Ruth Agar Memorial Scholarship of $1,025; and Tomb Family Scholarship of $1,100.