ALLEGANY, N.Y. — On Thursday morning, New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a State of Emergency for 11 counties, as a winter storm is forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake effect snow through Sunday.

The most significant snowfall is expected Thursday and Friday with accumulations of up to four feet of snow possible in the Buffalo area and up to two feet or more of snow possible in the Watertown area, with snowfall rates of three or more inches per hour.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos