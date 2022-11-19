ALLEGANY, N.Y. — On Thursday morning, New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a State of Emergency for 11 counties, as a winter storm is forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake effect snow through Sunday.
The most significant snowfall is expected Thursday and Friday with accumulations of up to four feet of snow possible in the Buffalo area and up to two feet or more of snow possible in the Watertown area, with snowfall rates of three or more inches per hour.
The State of Emergency applies to the following counties, as well as contiguous counties: Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence and Wyoming.
Due to the significant Lake Effect Snow forecasted, the New York State Thruway Authority banned all commercial vehicles from travel on I-90 between exit 46 and exit 61.
All motorists, who must travel in the next few days, are urged to drive with caution and adjust speed and avoid travel, if possible.
The ban will remain in effect until further notice. All commercial vehicles are banned from the following highways:
- I-90 between exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) and exit 61 (Ripley – Shortman Road); and
- Niagara Thruway (I-190) from I-90 to exit 22 (Route 62).
All commercial traffic heading eastbound on the Thruway from the Pennsylvania border must exit at exit 61 (Ripley — Shortman Rd). Commercial traffic heading westbound on the Thruway towards Pennsylvania from points east, should use exit 46 (Rochester – I-390) for I-390 to I-86 West.
Speed reductions may be implemented, if necessary.
Variable message signs and social media communications will be utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.
The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go.