SMETHPORT — A collection of handwritten letters and other documents, dating back to 1856, were discovered in an attic of a home in Washington state have made their way to McKean County.
The correspondence consisted of family exchanges between Phillip Griggs Ellithorpe, Philander Doty Ellithorpe and Asa R. Burleson and Oliver Moore during the Civil War. It had been kept at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum in Kelso, Wash., until the summer of 2021.
Ruth Covert of the McKean County Historical Society said the historical society in New York wanted the cache of letters because the family was originally from Rushford, N.Y. However, the content of the documents related to the history of the Bucktails, and so, the letters are now housed at the McKean County Historical Society.
The letters tell the story of four U.S. Army soldiers who “would serve in six different regiments: the 13th Pennsylvania Reserves (the legendary Bucktails); the 27th New York Infantry (the Union Regiment); the 2nd New York Mounted Rifles; the 5th Vermont Infantry; the 1st New York Dragoons; and the 1st Minnesota, which gained immortality at Gettysburg,” according to the press release for a recently published book, “All for the Union: The Saga of One Northern Family Fighting the Civil War,” by John A. Simpson, who played a role in getting the collection to Smethport.
In letters between Simpson and the McKean County Historical Society, Simpson outlined the “extent of the wartime correspondence” he would “like to transfer,” calling it the Ellithorpe Family Collection of 180 Letters. The package local keepers would receive would include not only the collection, but also “a copy of the inventory and a letter from our own director of the Cowlitz County Historical Society to formally release the cache to you.” The package was received with the following remarks from the McKean County Historical Society, “As you know well by now, the Bucktails are very special to us; so, we are truly grateful that the McKean County Historical Society was selected to become the home for these letters. You may be assured that this responsibility won’t be taken lightly — they will be well cared for.”
Covert worked with Simpson for several years, beginning in 2015, as he conducted research into the men and women who had written the letters so long ago.
Covert said, “I had researched these men, they came to life for me. They became alive.
“They came alive for (Simpson), too. Phillip and Philander were brothers. Asa and Oliver were their brothers-in-law,” Covert said.
According to the historian, the book uses the historical records and the letters to detail the events of several well-known battles: Bull Run, the first and second; Antietam, Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, Gettysburg and others.
Simpson wove the lives of the Ellithorpe family into the accounts of the battles and everyday life, and incorporated historical records throughout. The last sections of the book, nearly 100 pages, are devoted to the research involved in putting together such a biography. For a big part of the research, Covert was Simpson’s “boots on the ground,” as his acknowledgement reads. “Ruth answered all of my queries, no matter how minuscule, with cheerfulness and timeliness. She also taught me the significance of the Bucktail heritage in Smethport and its surrounding environs,” Simpson continued.
In an email to Covert, Simpson reiterated who the generals were on the cover of the book, but also gave her a pep talk about speaking to the press. He told her to relax and, “You know more about the Bucktails than anyone I know (with the possible exception of Chris Mackowski). Even there, it’s a tie,” he wrote.