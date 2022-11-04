Third Ward in the City of Bradford will be getting some much needed attention with funding approved Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Through the Neighborhood Assistance Program, $225,000 was approved for Bradford for work including addressing blight, improving homes, and creating new homes along the West Washington Street corridor.
The Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise also received $37,500 for helping improve mobility and connectivity for the residents and visitors throughout the Eastern Gateway neighborhood of Kane and to local attractions and businesses as well.
In Bradford, the funding request stated that the Third Ward Neighborhood currently has “poor lighting, unsafe sidewalks, deteriorating or blighted properties, and underutilized economic opportunities. The area lacks proper signage to the City’s largest park and lacks an inviting atmosphere for students, residents, and visitors.”
The Downtown Bradford Revitalization Corp. plans to acquire properties from the McKean County repository as well as blighted properties on the West Washington corridor to demolish and/or create new homes, the request continued. “This will make an immediate impact for residents, visitors, and business owners.”
This will be part of the Neighborhood Partnership Project, in which Bradford is partnered with American Refining Group, Northwest Bank and Zippo Manufacturing.
The funding “will also support a 50/50 grant match for façade improvements as well as partnering with the City of Bradford utilizing the HOME Rehabilitation program. There are also plans to create better signage and a warmer welcoming to Callahan Park. Funds will be used to acquire parcels of vacant land, acquire buildings, provide renovations to facades, demolish blighted properties, and assist in providing appropriate salaries.”
In Kane, the Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise (KARE) “will initiate improvements to both the aesthetics and safety of the neighborhood through the replacement of sidewalks in critical areas. Funds will be used to target sidewalks that are classified as either in ‘Poor Condition’ or ‘No Sidewalk’ and are located in front of properties classified by our engineering firm as ‘Appealing.’ KARE will improve lighting and signage in this area as well,” the funding request read.
KARE plans to hire a manager for the project as well, who will work with the Borough and KARE to implement a safety plan to strategically improve sidewalks, signage, and eco-friendly lighting. Local contractors and resources will be the primary choice for all projects, keeping money in the local economy.
In announcing the funding, Wolf said the approval of $35,970,850 for projects across the state through the Neighborhood Assistance Program is to promote community participation and collaborations among nonprofits, businesses, and residents while producing outcomes that assist a distressed area or the low-income population in a neighborhood. The funding will support 213 community revitalization projects across the commonwealth.
“Pennsylvania’s communities are the foundation of our economic success,” said Wolf. “The Neighborhood Assistance Program encourages businesses to make impactful investments in worthy projects across the commonwealth, helping to improve the lives of Pennsylvanians. The rewards we can provide through tax credits in this important program advance and improve communities and ensure Pennsylvania remains the best place to live, work, and play.”