Third Ward project

Funding was approved by Governor Tom Wolf Thursday to help with the revitalization of Bradford’s Third Ward area.

 Era photo by Daniella Langianese

Third Ward in the City of Bradford will be getting some much needed attention with funding approved Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Through the Neighborhood Assistance Program, $225,000 was approved for Bradford for work including addressing blight, improving homes, and creating new homes along the West Washington Street corridor.

