An Eldred man has been fired from his employment with the City of Bradford, and is facing theft-related charges for allegedly using a city credit card to buy gas for his personal vehicle.
Derek Lyman, 30, of 596 Loop Road, is charged with three counts of access device fraud, all first-degree misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 27, at 3 p.m., a city police officer was requested to assist city administrator Chris Lucco — retired police chief — for an incident involving a city employee and theft. Upon arrival at the Office of Economic and Community Development maintenance garage on Russell Boulevard, the officer was met by Lucco and Lyman.
Lucco told the officer he suspected Lyman of using the city’s Fleet Gas card to buy gasoline for his personal use. Lucco said he had been parked behind the maintenance shop in his personal vehicle waiting for Lyman to return to the garage, and when he did, he was carrying a 5 gallon gas can. Lucco said he watched Lyman pour gasoline from the can into his personal vehicle. Lucco confronted him, at which time Lyman admitted he used the city’s gas card to buy gasoline for himself, the complaint stated.
Police asked Lyman to go to the station for an interview, which he did. Lyman admitted to using the card to purchase gas for his personal vehicle three or four times. Police obtained video evidence from Country Fair and was able to determine that Lyman had used the city’s card on Feb. 13 for $40.22; on Feb. 22 for $37.17; and on Feb. 27 for $77.31, according to the complaint.
Lyman is scheduled to be arraigned before District Judge Dom Cercone on April 10.
When contacted on Thursday, Lucco said only that Lyman is no longer employed by the city, and that it’s the city’s standard practice not to comment on personnel matters.