Team members from Storm Athletics All Star Cheerleading, who hail from Bradford and Olean, N.Y., held a car wash Sunday to benefit the families who lost their homes in the recent fire that swept Pleasant and Pearl streets. The benefit was held at Advance Auto and the team raised a total of $1,171.25, all of which was split among the seven victims of the fire.
At least 50 vehicles came through during the benefit to have the dance and cheer team scrub the dust off.
Organizer of the fundraiser and parent advocate for the team, Anita Hubbart said, “I had a fire, losing everything. One person can’t change the world, but that one person can make a difference by joining hands with others. Why is a team strong? Because strength comes in numbers. We are a team in this community and I’m so proud to be a part of it.”
Hubbart, herself the victim of a house fire on Pearl Street back in February 2015, said she understands what the families are going through. At first, when she saw people taking photos of her home, she was angry, but then she understood why they were doing it and how much it helped.
Hubbart added, “We are teaching our kids (on this team) to always try to make a difference and help others while building skills and confidence.”
The organizers of the event said Advance Auto donated not only their premises but all of the supplies including buckets, soap, towels, terrycloth, hoses, electricity, water, everything that was needed. Pizza Hut and Little Caesar’s donated pizzas that fed the team of cheerleaders who worked hard at cleaning all the vehicles.
The Bradford City Fire Department took their ambulance and fire truck down to the event for the athletes to see, and Red Cross volunteers stopped down to help make contact with the families involved.
Families impacted by the fire also stopped down and assisted the cheerleaders, helping to wash cars and taking time to speak with them. Cody Lunn, Ryan Vaillancourt and his two children, and Skyler McGarry on behalf of her parents Barb and Mike McGarry, stayed for the event.
The community showed much needed support to these families on their long road to recovering from the loss of their homes.