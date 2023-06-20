Bradford Little Theatre will wrap up its 25th Anniversary season with a free concert at Togi’s Playhouse located at 18 Welch Ave., at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21.
Donations for this performance will gladly be accepted, with all funds raised benefitting former BLT board member, Barb McGarry, whose family lost their home in the recent house fires on Memorial Day weekend.
Organizers said, “This one-act musical revue will feature songs from our most popular Broadway performances, sung by the most talented performers from across the region, reprising their leading roles.”
Wednesday’s free revue will pay tribute to traditional shows like “Music Man”, “Pippin”, and “Bye Bye Birdie”, as well as fan favorites like “Nunsense”, “Shrek: The Musical”, and “Ordinary Days.” Performers for the show include JessAnn Coder, Andy Dutko, Beckie Feightner, Gretchen Henneman, Hannah Leposa, David Merwine, Michelle Michali, Dani Newman, Skyler Schaap, and Connie Shanks. With special performances by Bonnie Leposa and our Summer Camp Kids and From the Heart alumni as well.
“BLT’s 25th season has been a huge success and we want to thank our patrons, audiences, and the entire community for your support over the past year — and quarter century! Thanks to you, and the talented volunteers who act, sing, build sets, run lights, run sound, do costuming and make-up, BLT will embark on our next twenty-five years with professional lighting and sound, new curtains and drapes, and a bigger, better tech booth,” organizers added.