ERIE — The board of directors of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Erie Inc., announced the appointment of Erin M. Tubbs as its new executive director, effective Feb. 27.
Tubbs has worked for the organization since 2013, serving as interim director for the past seven months.
“Erin has been an integral part of the Catholic Charities family for many years and there is no one more prepared to lead Catholic Charities into the future,” said Catholic Charities’ Board Chairwoman Alison Samuels.
The appointment comes as the organization, known more commonly as Catholic Charities, is undertaking internal restructuring. Tubbs will work closely with the board to finalize the details of the reorganization, setting priorities and goals.
Tubbs will assume many of the responsibilities held by Ann Badach, who retired from Catholic Charities in 2022. She will be responsible for broadening the reach and impact of Catholic Charities in northwest Pennsylvania and developing partnerships and support for parishes and other organizations that align with its mission.
Catholic Charities comprises a network of eight agencies and a pastoral ministry across the 13 counties of northwest Pennsylvania.