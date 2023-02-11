WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., is pushing for minimum staffing standards in nursing homes.
Casey, chairman of the Senate Committee on Aging, and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, led a letter to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to encourage the agency to establish minimum staffing standards in nursing homes to ensure high-quality care for nursing home residents.
Casey and Wyden, along with senators Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., urged CMS to advance the agency’s ongoing study to determine adequate staffing requirements in nursing homes.
“We appreciate the work that CMS has undertaken to promote safety and quality in nursing homes and applaud the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting our Nation’s seniors,” the letter stated. “Now, we write to urge CMS to bring this work to completion. In our view, that means continuing the agency’s ongoing study to determine the level of staffing that is necessary to ensure safe and high-quality care for nursing home residents, developing an evidence-based and actionable proposal for mandatory minimum staffing levels, and a robust and transparent process—including direct stakeholder engagement— that will allow for further discussion and fine-tuning of requirements before the proposal is finalized.”
Studies have shown a correlation between inadequate staffing levels and lower quality of care. More recently, studies have demonstrated that higher nurse staffing ratios mitigated the effect of COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes and resulted in fewer deaths. A recent Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General report that examined the high level of COVID-19 infections in nursing homes also pointed to the need for establishment of minimum staffing requirements. The senators cite the Social Security Act, which requires skilled nursing facilities to “provide 24-hour licensed nursing service which is sufficient to meet nursing needs of its residents,” including the services of a registered nurse at least 8 consecutive hours per day, 7 days a week. The letter commends CMS for working to update this vague standard that has led to substantial variation in staffing levels and quality of patient care across facilities.
In August 2021, Casey and Wyden introduced their Nursing Home Improvement and Accountability Act, which would, among other things, require nursing homes to meet minimum staffing standards, ensure a registered nurse is available 24 hours a day, require a full-time infection control and prevention specialist, and provide additional resources through Medicaid to support these care and staffing improvements and raise wages.