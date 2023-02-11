Bob Casey

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., is pushing for minimum staffing standards in nursing homes.

Casey, chairman of the Senate Committee on Aging, and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, led a letter to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to encourage the agency to establish minimum staffing standards in nursing homes to ensure high-quality care for nursing home residents.

