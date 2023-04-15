WASHINGTON — On Friday, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., sent a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo urging swift implementation of the Tech Hubs program, created by the CHIPS and Science Act, and made the case for why Pennsylvania is an ideal location for a Tech Hub.
The Tech Hubs program in an economic development initiative aimed at accelerating growth in technology sectors, and the high-paying jobs that come with it, in cities and communities across the country.
Casey argued that Pennsylvania’s regional technological specializations—from life sciences in Southeastern PA, to agricultural innovation in Central PA, to robotics, space technology, and additive manufacturing in the Southwest—are on the cusp of breaking through as National leaders and that a Tech Hub would catapult PA communities towards national prosperity. Casey also highlighted the existing strengths in Pennsylvania that would lead to Tech Hub success, including world-class universities that are creating a talent pipeline to fill high-tech jobs and existing transportation infrastructure that has the capacity to support the influx of economic activity. Finally, Casey urged the Biden Administration to implement the program expeditiously, so communities can start reaping the benefits of the program passed by Congress.
“EDA must move quickly to award designations, award regional planning dollars, and ultimately fund nationally important work in newly designated hubs throughout the country. My team and I have engaged with stakeholders throughout Pennsylvania; they are ready to compete, both for this opportunity as soon as it is available and with the global economy,” Casey wrote.