SALAMANCA, N.Y. —When it comes to the best destinations in the gaming industry, the Seneca name is once again standing out in the eyes of guests and visitors from across the country.
The three Seneca Resorts & Casinos properties – Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino, and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino – performed exceptionally well in the annual “Best of Gaming Awards” published Friday by Casino Player magazine. Every year, Casino Player asks its readers to vote for their favorite casinos around the country and across an enormous range of categories.
Among New York casinos, the three Seneca properties combined to bring home an impressive 14 First Place honors among a remarkable 39 total awards.
“The appreciation and support of our guests are the highest accolades we could earn,” said Seneca Gaming Corp. President & CEO Kevin Nephew. “What makes us proudest is that the awards reflect the full and complete experience our guests enjoy whenever they visit any of our properties. They recognize not just the excitement and quality of our gaming floors and Sports Lounges, but our hotels, our atmosphere, and, most important, our team members, as well. All of those things come together to make the Seneca difference for our guests, and that is what we aim to provide every day for every person who chooses to visit us.”
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino led the way, earning a total of 20 awards, including eight First Place honors. The resort ranked first in the following categories: Best Casino, Best Rooms, Best Suites, Favorite Casino Resort for a Staycation, Best Blackjack, Best Carnival Games, Best Hosts, and Best Non-Smoking Casino. Seneca Niagara also added seven Second Place mentions and five Third Place awards.
Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino took home an impressive 15 total awards, including First Place honors for Best Reel Slots, Best Roulette, and Best Players Club. In addition, Seneca Allegany earned seven Second Place awards and five Third Place awards.
Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino received First Place honors for Casino Where You Feel the Luckiest, Best Sportsbook Promotions, and Friendliest Sportsbook. The downtown entertainment destination was also honored with a Second Place award for Best Craps.