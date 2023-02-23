Burn PIC

The Bradford Sanitary Authority held a controlled burn of reed beds at the wastewater treatment plant last week.

 Photo provided

After years of unsuccessful attempts, the Bradford Sanitary Authority last week held a controlled burn of its dormant reed beds.

What was different this time around? They sought the advice of an expert — Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Chief Dan Burkhouse, who not only has decades of experience with firefighting, but is also a PA State Forest Fire Warden. He’s been deployed on both East and West coasts over the years to fight wildfires and forest fires, and was instrumental in training the BSA staff “regarding vegetation burn characteristics and the extremely important role that weather conditions play,” said Steve Disney, executive director of the BSA.

