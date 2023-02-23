After years of unsuccessful attempts, the Bradford Sanitary Authority last week held a controlled burn of its dormant reed beds.
What was different this time around? They sought the advice of an expert — Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Chief Dan Burkhouse, who not only has decades of experience with firefighting, but is also a PA State Forest Fire Warden. He’s been deployed on both East and West coasts over the years to fight wildfires and forest fires, and was instrumental in training the BSA staff “regarding vegetation burn characteristics and the extremely important role that weather conditions play,” said Steve Disney, executive director of the BSA.
He explained the reeds and reed bed facilities were constructed at the wastewater treatment plant in 2019 under phase 3 of the major capital improvement project. “The reeds are used to metabolize the digested sludge generated from the wastewater facility. Previously the wastewater plant had to process the sludge through dewatering processes which were costly and the equipment was at the end of its useful life,” Disney said.
“Reed bed planning, construction, start-up and continuing monitoring is performed by the Constructed Wetlands Group, out of Florida. BSA had 10 acres available and the current reeds are occupying 4.15 acres, which makes the site one of the largest reed bed facilities in North America,” he continued.
“Reed Rhizomes, which are root stock harvested in the wild and then planted at the BSA site, were planted by Environmental Science students from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford,” Disney said. “Since the original planting in 2019, the reeds have continued to flourish and have become larger, taller, thicker and more robust.”
There is a normal annual growth and dormancy cycle for reeds. According to the Constructed Wetlands Group, during the dormancy period, the reed plants can be burned to allow optimum growth potential for the next new growth cycle, Disney explained.
“Allowing the reeds to go through their normal growth and dormancy period without burning does not harm the reeds, but the burning process does enhance the plants for their future growing cycles, opening up the original base root to allow stimulated action and nutrient enrichment for the new growing season,” he added.
Six reed beds were burned in a controlled blaze on Feb. 15, totaling 180,000 square feet in each bed. Annual attempts to burn the reeds will continue each year as conditions allow, Disney said.
At Tuesday’s BSA meeting, Disney explained that Pennsylvania has set limits on two of the most prevalent PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, in drinking water. This marks the first time that Pennsylvania “has set its own limits instead of simply adopting the federal standard,” he said. “Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a diverse group of human-made chemicals used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products. PFAS do not easily break down.”
He explained that the authority has tested for PFAS to establish a baseline, collecting samples in three locations. Results have yet to be received.
Also at the meeting, Disney said the BSA will be holding a two-day activated sludge workshop Feb. 28 and March 1 at the treatment plant.
“BSA is working with (Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection) and RCAP Solutions of PA for the planning and scheduling for this course,” Disney said. “This course is a preparatory course for the activated sludge certification exam as well as a refresher for certified wastewater operators. Dates are Tuesday, Feb. 28 and Wednesday, March 1. Classes will be held from 8:30. a.m. to 3:30 p.m each day.”
Disney offered a few updates as well. He said the annual financial audit and review is underway, being conducted by Buffamante, Whipple and Buttafaro, P.C. of Orchard Park, N.Y.
He also gave an update on the ongoing assessment of the sanitary and stormwater systems.
“Since the beginning of the comprehensive assessments in 2021, a total of 62,068 lineal feet (11.76 miles) have been completed including 208 manholes,” he said of the sanitary system inspection. Referring to stormwater, he explained, “Since the beginning of our comprehensive assessments in 2021, a total of 39,976 lineal feet (7.57 miles) have been completed including 333 catch basins and 74 manholes.”