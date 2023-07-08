A meeting has been set for July 20 in Port Allegany to hear from local residents about broadband internet — even if you don’t have it.
The federal government has allocated $1.2 billion in funding to bring high-speed, affordable internet access to unserved and underserved areas, of which there are many locally.
Perhaps the biggest eye-opener for officials was COVID-19, when schooling largely went virtual. In many rural areas, that just wasn’t possible. School districts were printing out packets to be sent to students to complete, or parents were driving their children to the parking lots of libraries, convenience stores or restaurants with free WiFi to continue their learning. Remember, the businesses were shuttered, but kept up with the free internet to help the community.
The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) is committed to extending broadband infrastructure to areas of the Commonwealth that currently lack access to reliable, high-speed internet. Together with the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, a community event has been set from 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 20 at the Port Allegany Veteran’s Memorial Inc. at 4743 PA-155, to hear from residents.
“The purpose of these sessions is to engage members of the community in a robust discussion about their broadband use, experiences and to provide the PBDA with valuable information that will be used to ensure equitable, affordable broadband access for all residents, businesses and communities,” said a spokesperson of the Department of Community and Economic Development.
“We encourage all members of the Port Allegany community and surrounding areas to attend this event and discuss their challenges and barriers to high-speed broadband connectivity,” the spokesperson said.
For anyone unable to attend a session in person, a survey can also be completed online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PA_BCDA or via phone at (570) 865-8185.
The meeting will also provide information about the Commonwealth’s work to develop an action plan to ensure equitable, affordable broadband access for all residents, businesses and communities.
Jim Chorney, executive director of North Central, said, “Access to broadband is no longer a luxury, but a necessity for every individual and community in the region. It goes beyond connectivity; it is the key that creates opportunities and paves the way for knowledge and economic growth throughout the Commonwealth.”
Brandon Carson, executive director of the Broadband Development Authority, agreed.
“Far too many Pennsylvanians lack access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet access or face barriers to accessing the technology necessary to participate in our society and economy fully. We are seeking to close the digital divide, and the feedback we receive through community meetings is essential as the Commonwealth develops its Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment and Digital Equity plans,” Carson stated.
As part of the work to develop a five-year action plan for the new federal funding, the PBDA wants to hear from Pennsylvanians. More than 20 community events, like the one in Port Allegany, are being held this summer, all for the same purpose — connecting with citizens and gathering input on plans to address broadband service. The plans will help ensure everyone has the skills, technology and capacity needed to benefit from the digital economy.