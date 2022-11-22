After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) plans to bring some holiday cheer to the patients who cannot be home with their families on November 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
For those who will be patients at BRMC on Thanksgiving, the hospital will offer a festive holiday meal. In addition, patients can invite a guest to dine with them free of charge. Additional guests may purchase a holiday dinner for $5.
“We’re happy to be able to bring this program back for our patients,” said Julie Becker, general manager, food and nutrition services. “It’s tough being away from family and friends during the holidays. We hope that through this small gesture our patients’ Thanksgiving will be more pleasant.”
There are still guidelines in place for visitors at BRMC to ensure the safety of all patients. Visitors are screened upon entering the facility and are kindly reminded that masks must be worn at all times.