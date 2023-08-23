The Bradford Regional Medical Center School of Radiography held its graduation ceremony Thursday at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Jeanne Capra, program director, BRMC School of Radiography, served as master of ceremonies and Tim Moran, Cath Lab technologist, Olean General Hospital (OGH), offered remarks to the graduates.
The graduating class of 2023 was presented diplomas by Alixandra Coon, clinical coordinator, and Dr. Mark Welch, medical advisor. The graduating class of 2023 included Makailla Carnessali of Johnsonburg; Jolaina Shetler of Mount Jewett; Madison Correll, Chemung, N.Y.; and Carlie Hathaway, Jamestown, N.Y.
Three of the graduates earned a bachelor’s degree in radiological science from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and one earned an associate degree from Jamestown Community College.
“As a 1984 graduate of the school, I have had the privilege to work with many classes over the years. The class of 2023 has been excellent, both clinically and academically,” Capra said. “Since joining the program, these students have faced many challenges related to several technological advances. Now, as graduates, I can say without hesitation that they are more than prepared to succeed in any healthcare environment.”
During the ceremony, students received scholarships from the Bradford Hospital Auxiliary. Correll was awarded the Clinical Excellence Award and Shetler received the Academic Achievement Scholarship.
The Bradford Hospital Auxiliary awards more than $6,200 in healthcare scholarships annually. Since the inception of its scholarship program in the early 1950s, the auxiliary has awarded more than $250,000 to students entering the healthcare field.
The School of Radiography, part of the Imaging Services Department at BRMC, is a 24-month program providing didactic and clinical instruction. More than 800 hours of a student’s time is spent in the classroom, and an additional 2,300 hours of clinical education is provided through the program. Since its establishment in 1978, the school has graduated more than 300 students from its two-year course.
For more information on the BRMC School of Radiography, call (814) 362-8292 or visit www.brmc-ogh.org.