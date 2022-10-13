BRMC Meals on Wheels awarded grant

Meals On Wheels volunteers, Susie Ostrum, Molly Kloss, Bonnie Anderson and Joyce Hotelling, prepare food that will be distributed to Meals On Wheels participants.

 Photo provided

The Meals on Wheels program, which is coordinated at Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC), was recently awarded a $30,000 grant from the FirstEnergy Foundation as a part of the Investing with Purpose initiative.

The grant will help support the Meals on Wheels program which serves approximately 140 participants throughout McKean County.

