BRMC helps to ‘Knock out Hunger’

Faith, canine volunteer, Ginny Crouse, administrative assistant; Sue Conner, Meals on Wheels program coordinator; Gabby Kelley, events/volunteer coordinator; all thankful for the donations to help BRMC “Knock out Hunger.”

 Photo provided

Before the start of the holiday season, staff at Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) coordinated the annual “Knock Out Hunger” food drive.

The drive ran from Monday, Oct. 10 through Tuesday, Nov. 8.

