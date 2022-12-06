BRMC helps to ‘Knock out Hunger’

Before the start of the holiday season, staff at Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) coordinated the annual “Knock Out Hunger” food drive.
The drive ran from Monday, Oct. 10 through Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Employees at BRMC collected many non-perishable food items including cereal, peanut butter, canned tuna, canned vegetables, canned fruits, pastas, rice, boxed turkey stuffing, instant mashed potatoes, boxed mac and cheese, and baby items including diapers, wipes, and formula.
Different hospital departments were involved with decorating shopping carts to compete amongst each other to collect the greatest number of items for the drive. The shopping carts were displayed in the main lobby of the hospital throughout the drive with various themes.
This year BRMC had a record number of departments participating, collecting a total of 980 items, which were donated and delivered to the local YWCA and The Friendship Table.
“We’re happy to do our part to help knock out hunger in our own community,” said Dave Monroe, chief administrative officer, BRMC. “There are so many people in our community, in our own backyard, who deal with food insecurity. That’s why our Meals on Wheels program here at BRMC and running these food drives are critical to help these struggling individuals.”
The Meals on Wheels program is coordinated through BRMC and provides nutritious hot meals for homebound clients five days per week with volunteers delivering meals directly to clients’ homes. Meals are also available throughout the weekend upon request. For more information on the program, or to become a volunteer, call (814) 362-8288.
