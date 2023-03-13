PORT ALLEGANY — Cole Ramsey believes in his students.
As vocal music teacher for Port Allegany High School, Ramsey has led his students on an ambitious journey to put on the bluegrass musical Bright Star, and wants everyone to come see it.
“It was written by Steve Martin, the comedian,” Ramsey said, explaining it is written and composed by Martin and Edie Brickell. “It’s pretty new, only about five years old.”
A description of the show reads as follows: “BRIGHT STAR tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past—and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. With beautiful melodies and powerfully moving characters, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion.”
Ramsey admitted it is an ambitious undertaking for a high school musical. However, he said, “It is really worth it. It is an extremely compelling story with great characters and we wanted to switch up our style.
“Last year we did Grease,” he said. “It has more serious tones. The music is just incredible. It’s real bluegrass music in a musical. It’s a fitting Appalachian musical.”
The show will feature a live band, a 10-piece bluegrass band with musicians from all around Pennsylvania.
“We want people to get here. We want to tell this story,” Ramsey said. The show is March 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets can be purchased online from the Port Allegany School District website or at the door the nights of the show.
The students are ready, he said.
“It’s more complicated than what we’re used to. Acting-wise, it takes a lot of maturity to play these characters,” he said. “It’s a pretty demanding (songbook) for them to sing. It’s been a challenge, especially musically. The characters have a lot of depth to them.
“We have some great kids and they are really bringing the story to life.”
The seniors, who made up the leads in the musical, are excited about the experience despite the hard work.
“It is so rewarding to do such an emotional musical,” said Chloe Cramer. “I am very humbled that our directors trust us with such a moving tale. This is my favorite show that I have ever done, and I cannot wait for the audience to hear our story.”
Ramsey said there’s nowhere else to go to see it — “There’s no real references out there. It’s not a book. You can’t go see it on Broadway anymore. It’s a really compelling, beautiful and heartbreaking story.”
And it’s one the students are eager to show to audiences.
“It’s taxing, but it’s also so much fun,” said senior Seth Benson, adding that it’s a challenge to overcome it, and it’s great to feel the progress as showtime grows closer.
“When we first started this show it was a lot to take on emotionally,” said senior Isaac Fessenden. “However I feel that as we practice more, it gets easier to portray these emotions. Although, in the end it is still a lot to handle, we have to do our best to make our audience connect emotionally to this show.”
Ramsey mentioned the cast, students from 7th through 12th grades, have been doing an amazing job. “The energy is high. They are really excited. They are ready to go for it.”
Senior Shane Lawton said it’s a definite change from shows that the students have done in the past.
“The emotions we are trying to make the audience feel will be both obvious and complex and we really hope everyone comes out to see it,” he said.
Ramsey agreed.
“I would really love to see a full house,” the teacher said. “These kids deserve it.”
Again, the show is March 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. each night at the high school. Tickets can be purchased online off the Port Allegany School District website or at the door the nights of the show.