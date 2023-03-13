Bright Star

The cast of the musical Bright Star practices for the upcoming show at Port Allegany High School Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

 Photo provided

PORT ALLEGANY — Cole Ramsey believes in his students.

As vocal music teacher for Port Allegany High School, Ramsey has led his students on an ambitious journey to put on the bluegrass musical Bright Star, and wants everyone to come see it.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social