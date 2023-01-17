SMETHPORT — A Bradford man will spend time in state prison for kidnapping and other crimes committed in December of 2021.

District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer reported that the man who broke into a Smethport residence and forcibly removed his former girlfriend has been sentenced to state prison. Shaffer also urges victims of domestic violence to seek help by calling 911 immediately, and the YWCA at (814) 368-4235, who can provide services.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos