SMETHPORT — A Bradford man will spend time in state prison for kidnapping and other crimes committed in December of 2021.
District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer reported that the man who broke into a Smethport residence and forcibly removed his former girlfriend has been sentenced to state prison. Shaffer also urges victims of domestic violence to seek help by calling 911 immediately, and the YWCA at (814) 368-4235, who can provide services.
Caleb Crenshaw, 28, formerly of 878 High St., Bradford, was charged by Smethport Borough Police Chief Patrick Warnick following a report of a kidnapping on December 10, 2021.
He was charged with two counts of burglary and one of kidnapping, all first-degree felonies; criminal trespass, a second-degree felony; criminal trespass, a third-degree felony; terroristic threats, and prohibited weapons, both first-degree misdemeanors; and criminal mischief, a summary offense.
On the morning of the incident, police were dispatched to a residence on Holmes Street where a suspect was reported to have entered the residence, taken the woman against her will, and fled into a nearby wooded area.
According to the original complaint, when Chief Warnick responded to the call, the woman broke away and ran to him, telling him that it was Crenshaw, he had a knife and that he threatened to kill her, the complaint alleged.
The complaint read that Chief Warnick put the victim in the patrol car and lost sight of Crenshaw, but could hear him. He called for assistance, and after calling several times to come out with his hands up, Chief Warnick saw Crenshaw a few feet away behind some trees.
Chief Warnick was able to take the defendant into custody and transported him to the police station for processing. At the station, Crenshaw fled from the station and was apprehended again by police.
Crenshaw was sentenced to 62 months to 124 months plus three years of consecutive probation and additional terms for burglary, kidnapping and escape by Magisterial District Judge William Todd during a sentencing hearing at the McKean County Courthouse on January 12.