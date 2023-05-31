A Bradford man is currently being held in the McKean County Jail on charges of terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another, a first-degree misdemeanor; recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor; two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest; misdemeanor disorderly conduct; and a summary charge for scattering rubbish.
Arthur Sills was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Dominic Cercone on Sunday and remanded to jail, unable to post $25,000 cash bail.
Sills is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at the McKean County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Bradford City Police responded to the OYO Hotel at 1:37 p.m. Sunday for a report of items being thrown outside the building and a fight in progress. The OYO is located at 153 Main St.
As officers responded, they observed items scattered at the location, including a metal chair, a metal frying pan, wooden door pieces, a 5-gallon bucket and more along the sidewalk in front of the hotel. The officers reported hearing screaming coming from an upstairs apartment window, and were advised where the noise was coming from.
The officers moved to the third floor and could hear a male voice yelling and screaming, the report stated, from one of the rooms. Officers made contact with the man, identified as Arthur Sills, of room 300.
Sills was asked to quiet down yet continued to yell, the report stated, and he attempted to shut the door in the face of the officers and interfere with their investigation.
As the police were questioning Sills about their investigation, Sills became aggressive and made statements that he was going to knock the officer expletive out, and later, after being told that officers were calling in the mental health unit for assistance, Sills stated he was not going to the expletive hospital and that he would kill the expletive cops.
As the police attempted to detain Sills, he refused to cooperate. The report stated Sills pushed, kicked, was pulling away and striking, wrestling and thus putting officers at risk of bodily injury. Officers reviewed street camera video and found that the items had been thrown from Sills’ room.