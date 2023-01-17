A Bradford man is in the McKean County Jail on charges of making terroristic threats Monday.
Shannon Lee Stuckey, 47, of Bradford, was arrested by Bradford City police officers for multiple threats of violence after officers were dispatched to a YWCA group home following a report by a female victim that she and her 3-year-old child had been threatened, according to the criminal complaint.
The report stated, Stuckey threatened the two, for about a week, stating he would stab them with a knife.
A representative from the YWCA, whose relative also resides in the group home, called 9-1-1 to advise them he had notified Stuckey and informed him that he would be evicted immediately due to the threats, the report read. Stuckey, allegedly, replied back to the employee, “I’m going to stab your (relative).”
Several other tenants had also called to report Stuckey threatening to stab them with a knife, including statements that he would “kill everyone, stab them and skin them like pigs,” the complaint read.
Due to the threats of violence, and multiple threats of suicide, the operations of the group home were diverted and the group home was put on lockdown. Stuckey was removed indefinitely, the complaint read.
While officers were on the scene, it was reported that Stuckey was yelling at neighbors and calling them obscenities and expletives, and in the presence of the officer, allegedly stated he was going to stab the tenants inside, specifically: the YWCA employee, the female victim and her child, and threatened to commit suicide on three separate occasions.
Officers took Stuckey into custody. On his person, they found, according to the report, a used syringe, a glass pipe with burnt marijuana residue, and a bag of marijuana.
Stuckey was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge William Todd and committed to the McKean County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday Jan. 26 before Magisterial District Judge Dom Cercone.