BAHS HOCO

Bradford High’s homecoming candidates, and their escorts, from left, are Shiloh Hatcher and Shawn Wilt, Madeline Kloss and Cody Taylor, Carli Persichini and Chase Gray, Kylee Phillips and Rhys Kennedy, and Emma Swanson and Lucas Johnson. Miss McKean County is Kailee Peterson and Mr. Bradford is Justin Yonker.

 Photo provided

Bradford Area High School’s homecoming will be held Friday and Saturday at the high school.

The homecoming court has been announced, and is as follows: Shiloh Hatcher, daughter of Zoe and Joshua Hatcher, will be escorted by Shawn Wilt, son of Steven Wilt; Madeline Kloss, daughter of Kathy and Steve Kloss, will be escorted by Codey Taylor, son of Cheryl McFadden and Craig Taylor; Carli Persichini, daughter of Mark and DeAnn Persichini, will be escorted by Chase Gray, son of Jamison and Michelle Gray; Kylee Phillips, daughter of Jennifer Phillips and Chris Phillips, will be escorted by Rhys Kennedy, son of Rhett and Kara Kennedy; Emma Swanson, daughter of Patrick and Kimberly Swanson, will be escorted by Lucas Johnson, son of Lisa Johnson and Sam Johnson; and Miss McKean County — Kailee Peterson, daughter of Lisa Peterson and PJ Peterson, and Mr. Bradford Justin Yonker, son of Jessica Bouquin and Jeff Yonker.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos