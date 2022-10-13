Bradford Area High School’s homecoming will be held Friday and Saturday at the high school.
The homecoming court has been announced, and is as follows: Shiloh Hatcher, daughter of Zoe and Joshua Hatcher, will be escorted by Shawn Wilt, son of Steven Wilt; Madeline Kloss, daughter of Kathy and Steve Kloss, will be escorted by Codey Taylor, son of Cheryl McFadden and Craig Taylor; Carli Persichini, daughter of Mark and DeAnn Persichini, will be escorted by Chase Gray, son of Jamison and Michelle Gray; Kylee Phillips, daughter of Jennifer Phillips and Chris Phillips, will be escorted by Rhys Kennedy, son of Rhett and Kara Kennedy; Emma Swanson, daughter of Patrick and Kimberly Swanson, will be escorted by Lucas Johnson, son of Lisa Johnson and Sam Johnson; and Miss McKean County — Kailee Peterson, daughter of Lisa Peterson and PJ Peterson, and Mr. Bradford Justin Yonker, son of Jessica Bouquin and Jeff Yonker.