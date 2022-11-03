Two charges of endangering the welfare of a child against a Bradford business owner were dismissed at a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, while a third was changed to a charge of assault.
Brian Garges, 33, of 14 Sherman St., will face the following charges in McKean County Court: two counts of simple assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, all first-degree misdemeanors; and four counts of harassment, summary offenses.
According to the criminal complaint at the time of his arrest, between July 18 and Aug. 1, Garges struck a four-year-old child on the buttocks, causing severe bruising, and picked the child up by his neck; kicked a 9-year-old child in the shins, causing him to fall to the ground, and punched the child in the thigh, causing bruising in both instances; struck a 9-year-old on the buttocks, causing redness and soreness, and struck him on the arm and hand.
According to the criminal complaint, a report of suspected child abuse had been filed through ChildLine against Garges in August.
Officers conducted thorough investigations as well as communicated with the Children’s Advocacy Center of McKean County to hold forensic interviews with juveniles allegedly assaulted by Garges.
Officers said they watched videos of the interviews and reviewed photos of the injuries, the complaint stated.
Garges is the owner of Keystone WISP, Bradford PC Repair and several other small businesses in the region.
He is represented by the McKean County Public Defender’s office.