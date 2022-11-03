Two charges of endangering the welfare of a child against a Bradford business owner were dismissed at a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, while a third was changed to a charge of assault.

Brian Garges, 33, of 14 Sherman St., will face the following charges in McKean County Court: two counts of simple assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, all first-degree misdemeanors; and four counts of harassment, summary offenses.

