Readers who enjoyed the adventures of Hadley Todd and the other characters in the novel “Babe in the Woods” will get to meet the author, Judy Hopkins, at a meet-the-author event at the Bradford Area Public Library.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30. Hopkins will read excerpts from and sign copies of her book, which has received numerous positive reviews in the two months since its release. Additionally, Janelle Nolan, marketing and adult programming coordinator at the library, will sit down with Hopkins to ask her some questions about her first novel and her creative process.
A limited number of books will be available at the library for purchase. Anyone wishing to purchase the book in advance of the event can find it on amazon.com, bn.com and other online book sellers.
“Babe in the Woods,” Hopkins’ first published novel, features Hadley Todd, a 35-year-old woman who returns from Los Angeles to her hometown, the fictional Tillsdale, N.Y., to write a play about a woman’s last moment of innocence.
While teaching at a local high school, Hadley meets Trey Harding, a handsome young sports reporter who wants to make it big as a rock star in LA. Hadley offers to use her LA music connections to help Trey’s career while hoping to get in return inspiration for the play she is writing.
However, Hadley’s plans don’t go as smoothly as she had anticipated.
“Babe in the Woods,” which was released June 7, has been widely praised by readers who have called it “extremely well written and a captivating read,” “a gripping tale … that sets literary convention on its ear,” and “beautifully written with gorgeous language and imagery.”
The book was given “five shining stars” from the book review blog “Reader Views,” which described “Babe in the Woods” as an “endearing rom-com … a thought-provoking book brimming with witty banter and clever observations.”
Since the book’s release, Hopkins has been asked to share how she remained committed to completing her novel, a project she began while a graduate student at Arizona State University.
Originally, Hopkins set out to write a self-help book based on “Gone With the Wind” that would help to explain why female adult children of alcoholics tend to yearn for unavailable men. At that time, she sent a book proposal to an agent in New York who was interested in the project.
Unfortunately, in the time it took to write a few chapters, update them after receiving contributions from a psychologist, then write a new proposal when the psychologist dropped out of the project, the agent withdrew her request.
The unfinished manuscript remained on the shelf. Several years later, Hopkins found it and realized it would make a better novel than a self-help book. With the new focus, she not only completed her novel, but had it accepted for publication by The Wild Rose Press Inc.
Two weeks after “Babe in the Woods” was released, Hopkins was featured on the podcast “Dennis Anyone? With Dennis Hensley,” an LA-based podcast on which she discussed the importance of not giving up.
She shared that message in the article, “Facing the Blank Canvas: Have the Self Confidence to Tell Your Story,” which appeared in Women Writers, Women’s Books, an online literary magazine by and about women writers.
“If we have a story to tell,” she wrote, “then we should write it down, stick with it, trust ourselves and ease up on the self-criticism.”
Hopkins is a Bradford Area High School alumna and earned a Bachelor of Arts at Dickinson College and her Master of Arts at Arizona State University. She taught English at various universities, including 17 years at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, and in Phoenix and Los Angeles.
For further information about the book and the author, visit the author’s website at www.judehopkinswriting.net.