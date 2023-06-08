ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — With ticket sales for Ellicottville’s Summer Music Festival already on track to break last year’s record, the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce announces yet another exciting performance booked for this year’s big stage.
Jeans ’n Classics, a group of world class rock musicians who understand orchestra culture and are committed to growing a younger, loyal audience for symphony orchestras across the U.S., has just signed on to bring their sound to Ellicottville on Sunday, July 2 when they perform with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Faithfully interpreting the music of legendary rock and pop albums and artists — with their own special signature flair — Jeans ’n Classics will surely attract the attention of all age groups. Whether you’re fifteen, twenty-five or sixty-five, you’ll discover a newfound love for their orchestral rock arrangements.
“It has become tradition over the past few years to invite a unique act to perform with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra for our Summer Music Festival,” said Brian McFadden, executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce. “The BPO is a wonderful performing group on their own, but we are always looking for unique opportunities to really rev up the excitement meter for our events and introduce the BPO to a new audience. This year’s pairing with Jeans ’n Classics is without a doubt something that will be remembered by all who come to listen.”
As for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, they need no introduction. Formally organized in the 1930s and a staple performing group of Summer Music Fest since the early 1980s, the BPO continues to soar regionally and nationally, and even around the world! The Buffalo Philharmonic has issued more than 50 recordings in its history. It has toured abroad twice: a six city European tour in 1988, and a four-city tour of Poland in 2018.
The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra with guests Jeans ’n Classics will perform slopeside at Holiday Valley, Sunday evening, July 2 beginning at 8 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.) The evening will begin with the US and Canadian national anthems, a salute to our military and their families past and present and conclude with the BPO’s rendition of America’s songs, choreographed to a majestic fireworks display!
Pre-sale tickets are available at a discount rate through June 18 for just $50 and can be purchased directly at ellicottvilleny.com.
To learn more about this year’s Summer Music Festival, including Friday’s theater performance of Grease at the Ellicottville Gazebo, Saturday’s headliner at Holiday Valley, The Players, featuring former members of Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire, contact the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce at (716) 699-5046 or click over to ellicottvilleny.com.