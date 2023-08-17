Bradford Cooperative Ministries will hold a Blessing of Backpacks and Church Picnic at 10 a.m. Sunday at Evans Memorial United Methodist Church, 1447 South Ave. in Lewis Run.
The worship service will include times of prayer for backpacks and students and staff who are starting a new school year. The service will be led by Cooperative Ministry church pastors Rev. Marjorie Lindahl, Rev. Ricky Nelson and Rev. Jay Tennies.
The service will be outside (weather permitting), and people should bring a lawn chair to sit in. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided by First United and participants can bring a side dish or dessert to share.
The event will include a collection of school items to be given to students and teachers and there will be children’s activities after the picnic.
The Bradford Cooperative Ministry is the work of Custer City, Evans Memorial, First and Hill Memorial United Methodist churches.